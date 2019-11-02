A snowy Halloween allowed for ski areas to open early

There might still be leaves on the trees, but it did not stop people from hitting the snowy ski slopes this weekend.

On Sat., Tyrol Basin opened its Hike Park for the weekend. The owner, Nathan McGree, said they can start making snow once it gets below freezing. He said he is hoping these ideal conditions carry through the season.

"We use the natural snow to jump start our snow making a little bit. We got some really good temperatures on Halloween and we were able to run Halloween night into Friday," he said.

He said they hope to have their lifts up and running by next weekend. If they do open next weekend and it is cold enough to make snow, it will be the earliest they have ever opened.