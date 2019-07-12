A sunny and hot weekend after showers overnight Friday

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud:

A sunny and hot weekend is expected as strong high pressure will dominate much of the Midwest through the next several days. A few embedded disturbances within the upper level flow may promote a few isolated showers after midnight on Friday night. Temperatures will be increasing over the weekend and into next week and southwest winds usher in milder air from the south. For the most part, our pattern will looks to be calm through the next 6-10 days.

Weather Impact Scale Friday: Green, No Impactful Weather Expected

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice.

HIGH: 84°

LOW: 69°

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a passing storm.

HIGH: 84°

LOW: 67°

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a passing storm.

HIGH: 86°

LOW: 70°

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated sprinkle.

HIGH: 89°

LOW: 71°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot.

HIGH: 88°

LOW: 71°

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a passing sprinkle.

HIGH: 90°