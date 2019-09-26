Toasting craft beers on Wisconsin Craft Brewery Day

There are more than 150 craft breweries in Wisconsin, and on Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes are visiting eight craft breweries for Wisconsin Craft Brewery Day.

The day highlights the economic successes of craft breweries in Wisconsin. Evers said craft breweries attract visitors as well as private commercial investments, such as new stores that will also be of interest to brewery patrons.

According to the Brewers Association, a national trade association for craft beer-related businesses, Wisconsin had 160 craft breweries in 2017, and these businesses generated more than $2.25 billion in total economic impact.

"Brewing is a defining industry for Wisconsin, with a long and rich history," said Governor Evers. "I'm thrilled to see the progress craft brewers have made throughout the state, embracing craft beer trends, providing an alternative gathering space for the public and allowing Wisconsin to maintain its reputation of creating quality beer for all."

Other state, county, city and community leaders will be joining Evers and Barnes on the statewide tour.

Octopi Brewing in Waunakee was the first stop of the tour. Other stops included: The Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire, Mosinee Brewing Company in Mosinee, Potosi Brewing Company’s Breweriana Museum in Potosi, Titletown Brewing Co. in Green Bay, East Troy Brewing Co. in East Troy and Thirsty Pagan Brewing in Superior. The last stop was at Oktoberfest in La Crosse.

Officials are encouraging Wisconsinites to head to their favorite local craft brewery for a statewide "cheers" event at 4:30 p.m. Participants are asked to post selfies on social media using the hashtag #WICraftBeer.