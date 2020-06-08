A trapped fawn gives Fort Atkinson firefighters a unique way to start the week

It was a rescue to remember for Fort Atkinson firefighters Monday morning when a fawn got caught in the basement area of a home that is still under construction.

The fire department shared a couple pics of the fawn on its Facebook page as well as a video of them getting the baby deer out.

The video shows two firefighters with a large tarp or blanket trying to capture the white-speckled deer. Eventually, after realizing it cannot climb its way out the, understandably, panicked fawn raced toward the outstretch tarp, which was then drawn over it.

The fawn was then taken to the side of the basement and sat down, where it immediately got back up and ran to see its mom.