A trend rocking Waunakee

A creative way to learn more about your community has made its way to south central Wisconsin.

“When someone smiles at you at the grocery store. That's what I think finding a rock is like. That little bit of happiness,” says Jess Pagel, founder of WaunaRock.

In the peaceful valley, that feeling comes in the form of a rock, likely decorated and hidden by the Pagel family.

“In Waunakee, everything is Wauna-something. And I thought, 'WaunaRock.' So it's a fun little play on the word,” Jess says of creating the name.

The Pagels moved to Waunakee in June 2019, and by July their group, WaunaRock, was rocking and rolling.

“One thing we did from our home town was painting rocks and hiding them. We noticed that nobody did that here, so we wanted to kind of give our own little gift to Waunakee, and spread some kindness and happiness to others,” Jess tells NBC15 News.

What started as a way to learn more about their new village soon became a Waunakee-wide trend.

“I felt like it was fun, and it could be fun for all ages. Including people who don't really like painting. Even if you think you're bad at painting, it will still bring a smile on anybody's face,” says 9-year-old Arianna Pagel. She and 6-year-old brother Carter paint most of the rocks.

Both Arianna and Carter agree, “My favorite part is probably hiding it. Or having someone find it.”

With the start of the WaunaRock Facebook page, anyone who finds a rock can post it online. After that, they can pay it forward by hiding the rock again.

“It might seem simple, like painting a rock and hiding it, but truly the little message that it brings to everyone and kind of how it brings a community together, is definitely something that everyone should embrace,” Jess says.

From here, WaunaRock will continue to expand. Next month, a WaunaRock the Library event will be held at the Waunakee Public Library. The event takes place on January 20 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Kids ages five and up are invited to attend. Registration is not necessary.

To learn more about WaunaRock, click here to visit the group’s Facebook page.

