A week dedicated to raising awareness about women in the construction industry

Women in Construction week is March 1-7. The National Association of Women in Construction was founded in 1953. The goal of this week is to raise awareness for women to find careers in the construction field.

The City of Madison Engineering Division has put together a profile project to highlight women in the construction industry every day for this national week.

Rachel Belohlavek is a construction inspector and joined NBC15 on the Morning Show to talk about the challenges she's faced in the construction field.

"I am one of two women who are construction inspectors for the City of Engineering Division," Belohlavek said. "There have been times when little girls have been so excited to see a girl at the construction site they freak out and it makes me think 'this could be you!'"

You can read more about what Rachel's job entails when her profile is released Thursday, March 5.