A weight lifted: Sun Prairie officers debut new policing vests

A weight lifted off a heavy job, as Sun Prairie police officers introduce new vests to their uniforms. It is all thanks in part to a Wisconsin-based study.

“We want long-term health for officers, not only mentally, but physically as well,” says Sun Prairie Lieutenant Kevin Konopacki.

That physical wellness now comes in the form of an outer carrier vest, which will disperse the weight of their equipment across an officer's chest and core.

“Those wearing the outer carrier vests, over time [it’s] much, much easier on their backs. They weren't having the type of back issues or the hip problems that officers would wear a utility belt around their waist,” Lieutenant Konopacki tells NBC15 News.

Instead of carrying up to 40 pounds around their waists, officers will now carry their gear in the outer carrier vests.

The department’s change in attire comes after a 2018 study by the Mayo Clinic, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and the Eau Claire Police Department.

“Honestly I felt a difference before I even walked out of the locker room the first time I put it on,” Officer David Chapin of the Eau Claire Police Department told NBC15’s sister station WEAU back in 2018.

The study found that officers’ pain levels went down as they switched from a utility belt to the vests.

“That study was obviously very impactful for us when we were evaluating this and looking at this, and then it was just a no-brainer,” Lieutenant Konopacki says. “We want our officers to be healthy, physically and emotionally and we always emphasize physical fitness and mental wellness."

About a dozen Sun Prairie officers are now using the updated vests, which cost about $250 per vest. Lieutenant Konopacki says the department hopes the entire force will begin wearing the vests in the near future.

