A wet and windy start to the week

OCTOBER 21, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS LOW (1) DUE TO RAIN AND STRONG WIND.

A strong area of low pressure over the Plains will move northeastward today. As it passes to the west, a surge of moisture will head into Wisconsin. Rain will be likely this morning with scattered showers this afternoon, tonight and tomorrow. Wind will be strong through Tuesday night. Conditions will improve with sunshine back in the picture for the end of the week.