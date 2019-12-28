A wet weekend wraps up 2019

Saturday, December 28, 2019

Meteorologist James Parish:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Chance of freezing rain before 10 a.m. Little to no ice accumulations expected. Rain likely after noon. Wet/slick roads possible.

Tonight's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Widespread rain. Moderate to heavy rain possible. Rainfall totals Saturday - Saturday night will be between 0.5-1.5" plus.

The last weekend of 2019 is going to be a wet one. Multiple rounds of rain will impact the area today through Sunday. The heaviest rain will likely come late today through tonight. Sunday probably won't be as wet. The rain could turn to snow early next week.This storm system will likely have a big impact on holiday travelers returning home locally and across the region.

With temperatures near or below freezing, there is a chance of freezing rain this morning. This could cause slick spots on the roads. Most places will warm above freezing by 10 a.m., so the freezing rain will transition into rain. The rain will become more widespread by midday and continue through much of the afternoon. A break from the rain will be possible late this afternoon through the early evening. Temperatures will warm into the 40s this afternoon and continue to warm this evening.

The heaviest rain that will develop this weekend will develop late today through tonight. Temperatures will warm overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s around midnight and in the low 50s Sunday morning.

The widespread rain will move east of the area first thing Sunday morning. Other than a few showers, Sunday will be a cloudy, warm day. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. The forecast high on Sunday in Madison is 57 degrees. This would break the record high for December 29. The record high is 54 degrees (1984). Keep in mind, the average high is 27 degrees.

Much colder air will arrive early next week. Highs on Monday will only be in the mid to upper 30s, which is still above average for this time of year. The rain will likely turn to snow Monday into Monday night. Snowfall accumulations will likely be between 1-2" of snow, especially for Madison and points to the north.

Most of the snow will come to an end Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 30s.

The first day of 2019 will be warm, at least for this time of year. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Highs the rest of the work week will be near or just above 40 degrees. There will be a slight chance of rain/snow on Thursday and Friday.