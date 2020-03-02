A1 Furniture's clearing out all stores as it prepares for big relaunch

A long-time furniture staple in Madison is in the midst of selling all of its inventory to close several locations, but it won't be gone forever.

A1 Furniture & Mattress plans to reopen one store and add a new location.

The family owned business announced the changes Monday.

“It’s an exciting time for the A1 family, our customers and friends. To get ready for our exciting rebrand, we’re kicking off a massive store closing sale to sell off our current merchandise and begin the next phase for our business,” A1 Furniture & Mattress owner Paul Cannarella said.

It will begin its closing sale on March 5 at all locations. Following the sale, the Beltline and Verona Road locations will close, as well as the Clearance Outlet on Stoughton Road.

Cannarella said A1 will rebrand and reopen mid-summer at two locations. They will have a new location on Madison’s West Side and the current store, at 2002 S. Stoughton Road.

A1 Furniture & Mattress has been in operation since 1980.

