AAA: Gas prices soared last month; but still at 17-year low for Memorial Day

With many states still locked down and many more people choosing to stay home over Memorial Day weekend, AAA is not going to try to project how many people will hit the road for the unofficial start of summer. It’s the first time in two decades that the agency won’t make a prediction, explaining that the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the data used for its forecast.

However, even without an official projection, AAA expects this year will set a record low for traffic volume.

While it isn’t sure how many people will be taking a road trip this weekend, the ones who do will be seeing the lowest Memorial Day weekend gas prices in over 15 years. At a $1.87/gallon nationwide, this year is the first time since 2003, when it was $1.50/gallon, that holiday travelers could fill up for less than $2 per gallon.

“Gas prices around Memorial Day have not been this cheap in nearly 20 years. However, as the country continues to practice social distancing, this year’s unofficial kick-off to summer is not going to drive the typical millions of Americans to travel,” AAA spokesperson Nick Jarmusz explained.

Fuel prices may be comparatively low right now; however, they are on a major upswing in Wisconsin, AAA notes. Its numbers show the average price in the state has reached $1.769/gallon, up more than 50 cents over a month ago, when it was $1.242. In Madison, prices soared from approximately $1.182 to over $1.724/gallon. Appleton, meanwhile, was enjoyed sub-$1 gas last month and drivers there are now paying $1.679/gallon on average.

AAA blames the dramatic increases on greater demand caused by states reopening. It added that gas stations will start switching to their summer blends this week. That changeover typically causes a spike in prices, but the ongoing coronavirus crisis and crude oil prices is expected to limit that increase.