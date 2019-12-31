AAA offers rides New Year's rides home for you - and your car

AAA wants to make sure everyone makes it home safely from their New Year’s Eve festivities and has teamed up with Budweiser to offer lifts home for revelers – and their cars.

The automotive club is offering a free ride home to members and non-members with its Tow 2 Go program. One of its tow trucks will take both the driver and the vehicle to a safe spot within ten miles.

To request a ride, drivers will need to call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246. More information is available here

The service is available throughout Wisconsin.

Since 1998, AAA says its program has provided over 25,000 lifts in the southeast and Midwest. They plan to offer the service for most major holidays and celebrations this coming year, including the Super Bowl, Halloween, and Thanksgiving.

