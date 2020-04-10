ACLU sues for release of elderly, vulnerable inmates during coronavirus outbreak

The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin is asking the state’s highest court to release elderly and vulnerable inmates from state prisons, arguing prison overpopulation coupled with the coronavirus outbreak increases their risk of suffering COVID-19 complications and death.

“Right now Wisconsin’s overcrowded prisons are a ticking time bomb that threatens the health of all Wisconsinites, especially people of color who are disproportionately impacted by mass incarceration,” ACLU of Wisconsin executive director Chris Ott said.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two inmates with pre-existing conditions, state criminal defense lawyers, and Disability Rights Wisconsin, urges Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices to reduce the prison population to a point where inmates, especially the elderly and those with underlying conditions, can practice safe social distancing.

“The very modest steps taken so far by state officials are simply not enough to prevent an outbreak that would strain our hospital system, endanger public health, and claim thousands of lives. State officials have the power to avert this catastrophe – and they have to act now,” Ott argued.

According to the ACLU, the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections houses approximately 23,000 inmates in facilities that were designed to hold fewer than 18,000 combined. The human rights organization said a 1.35 drop in the overall population is not enough to let inmates take the steps heal experts say are necessary to prevent coronavirus from spreading.

The inmates named in the lawsuit, Craig Sussek and Ramond Ninneman, suffer from kidney disease and cardiac disease, respectively, which the ACLU says make them “particularly susceptible” to coronavirus complications. Sussek is eligible for parole, while the 66-year-old Ninneman has 16 months remaining on a two-year sentence.

“My dad has just 16 months left on his sentence and I’m terrified that COVID-19 will turn that into a death sentence,” Ninneman’s daughter Rana said.

