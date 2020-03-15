ACM awards postponed due to coronavirus concerns

The Academy of Country Music Awards has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The academy said the 55th Annual Awards show scheduled to broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 will be rescheduled to air in September.

"The ACM Awards is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community. This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely," Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music said.

Refunds will be issued, according to a release by the Academy.