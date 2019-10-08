ACT TEST CHANGES: Students soon can retake part of exam

For the first time ever, students won't have to retake the entire ACT exam to better their scores.

The change was announced Tuesday. It will go into effect in September of 2020.

Students must take the full test before they're allowed to choose one or more of the four sections- Math, Reading, English and Science- to retry.

Drury University's Director of Admissions, Lindsay Tobin, said the school carefully looks at applicants' ACT scores.

"It is a measure of finding out if a student's going to be successful in college," she said.

Tobin said the test score can help with scholarships, class placement and honors college.

"It kind of opens the door to a lot of different opportunities," she said.

Leisha Baker, with Club Z! Tutoring in Springfield, said that's exactly why the ACT is stressful for students.

"This test is a beast," she said.

Baker, a former teacher, has been running the tutoring and test prep service for nearly a decade. She said, for some students, the ACT is 3.5 hours of pressure.