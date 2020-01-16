ADORABLE: Humane Society asks you to adopt cute puppies from Alabama

The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is asking people to adopt special puppies who traveled to Wisconsin all the way from Birmingham, Alabama.

“After such a long trip, they are super excited to find forever homes! Keep an eye on the website for when they are available for adoption!” the Humane Society posted to Facebook on Thursday.

The pups come from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

If you are interested in adopting (or just looking at their adorable pictures), head to their website.

