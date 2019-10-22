AG Josh Kaul joins lawsuit challenging rollback of Endangered Species Act

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is joining 20 other AGs in a lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s rollback of the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

The state attorneys general say that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service's decisions to finalize rules that undermine the Endangered Species Act - are unlawful.

“The Trump administration’s decision to adopt rules weakening the Endangered Species Act is unwarranted and unlawful. As the effects of climate change put more species at risk, we should be strengthening our conservation efforts, not undermining them,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a release Monday.

According to the release, ESA has protected thousands of iconic and threatened species for over 45 years.

The ESA is intended “to halt and reverse the trend toward species extinction, whatever the cost,” according to the release.

In Wisconsin, there are more than 20 species listed as endangered or threatened under the Act.

