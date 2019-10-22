AG Kaul confirms WI will join Facebook investigation

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul confirmed a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general are investigating Facebook for antitrust issues on Tuesday morning.

“When competition is blocked, innovation can be stifled and consumers are harmed. Facebook, like every other company, must comply with our antitrust laws, and this investigation is looking into whether it has. No one is above the law,” Kaul said.

Joining Attorney General Kaul in announcing they have joined the investigation of Facebook today, are the attorneys general from Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, the District of Columbia, and the territory of Guam, in addition to a number of other states that cannot confirm their participation in pending investigations.