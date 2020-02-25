AG Kaul joins 39 states investigating Juul's marketing of vaping products

Investigators from 39 states will look into the marketing and sales of vaping products by Juul Labs, including whether the company targeted youths and made misleading claims about nicotine content in its devices, officials announced Tuesday.

Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced Wisconsin has joined a bipartisan, multi-state investigation of Juul Labs.

“E-cigarette use has increased dramatically among young people in Wisconsin and nationally, and we must act to reduce it,” Attorney General Kaul said. “Juul has been the driving force behind this increase, and we are working with a bipartisan group of attorney general's to investigate Juul’s sales and marketing practices.”

Attorneys general from Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas said they will be leading the multi-state investigation into San Francisco-based Juul, which also is facing numerous lawsuits by teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the company's vaping products.

Juul released a statement saying it has halted television, print and digital advertising and eliminated most flavors in response to concerns by government officials and others.

While traditional cigarette use has plummeted among youth, vaping is skyrocketing, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice on Tuesday. Between 2014 and 2018, the Youth Tobacco Survey found that the share of Wisconsin high schoolers smoking cigarettes had dropped from 10.7 to 4.7 percent. During that same time, the share of Wisconsin high schoolers vaping e-cigarettes increased from 7.9 to 20.1 percent (or one out of every five students), according to the statement.