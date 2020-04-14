AG Kaul joins coalition to keep stimulus checks out of the hands of debt collectors

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul joined a bipartisan coalition of 25 attorneys general to ensure emergency stimulus payments go to families, not debt collectors.

Congress passed the CARES Act three weeks ago to provide direct and immediate economic relief to all individuals and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Justice said, unlike other government programs, the CARES Act does not explicitly designate these emergency stimulus payments as exempt from garnishment from creditors.

In a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the coalition asked the agency to protect CARES Act funds, like other government relief programs, and ensure funds go where they were originally intended.

“The coronavirus has caused hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites to lose their jobs,” Kaul said. “The emergency payments authorized by the CARES Act should be going to families in need of immediate financial relief to make ends meet, not creditors and debt collectors.”

The CARES Act authorizes the Treasury Department to issue emergency stimulus payments of up to $1,200 for eligible adults and up to $500 for eligible children. Similar government relief programs intended to provide for Americans’ basic needs — like Social Security, disability, and veterans’ payments — all are statutorily exempt from garnishment, a legal mechanism that typically involves the “freezing” of funds in a bank account by creditors or debt collectors.

The DOJ said - in what was likely oversight by Congress to quickly pass the law - the CARES Act does not explicitly designate these emergency stimulus payments as exempt from garnishment, allowing debt collectors to potentially benefit before consumers.

In their letter to Secretary Mnuchin, the coalition — led by New York Attorney General Letitia James — urged the secretary to use his authority under the CARES Act to issue regulation or guidance explicitly designating CARES Act “benefit payments” as funds that are exempt from garnishment.