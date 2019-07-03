AG Kaul joins states against federal proposal preventing transgender people from homeless shelters

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is joining 15 other state attorneys general to prevent the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development from issuing a proposal which would prevent transgender and gender-nonconforming people from having access to safe homeless shelters.

In May, Secretary Ben Carson announced H.U.D. would repeal a 2016 amendment to the equal access rule that requires shelters to house and accommodate individuals in accordance with their gender identity.

Wednesday’s statement from Kaul says in part that the move would put people's safety at risk, and it would make it easier to block transgender people from seeking shelter.

