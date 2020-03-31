Kaul seeks permanent injunction for diversion of National Guard funds

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul joined a coalition of eight attorneys general in filing a motion for partial summary judgment in a lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration, according to a release on Tuesday.

The lawsuit challenges Trump’s diversion of $3.8 billion for the construction of a wall on the southern United States border.

“President Trump’s unconstitutional effort to pay for the border wall includes an attempt to siphon funds from the National Guard and from manufacturing work that would be done in Wisconsin,” Attorney General Kaul said. “While this illegal diversion of billions of dollars to pay for the border wall would be a poor use of resources in normal circumstances, it’s particularly misguided now, when we need to be marshaling our resources to fight the coronavirus.”

Diverted funds of $790 million were originally allocated to National Guard units across the country for the purchase of equipment for responding to natural disasters and other emergencies, according to the Wisconsin DOJ.

The coalition argues that an immediate permanent injunction is necessary so that the National Guard is fully equipped to protect communities during emergencies, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 3, a coalition of 19 states filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s diversion of more than $3.8 billion in funds that Congress appropriated to the Department of Defense (DOD) for resources and equipment for the military and state National Guard units nationwide toward the construction of a wall along the border.

Attorney General Kaul joined the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico and Virginia in filing the motion.

A copy of the motion and more information can be found here.