AG Kaul urges EPA to strengthen proposed PFAS regulations

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is urging the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to strengthen its proposed regulations regarding PFAS.

Kaul joined 17 other attorneys general in insisting the EPA strengthen its proposed regulations requiring importers of certain products containing PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in their surface coating to notify and receive the EPA's approval before importing the products.

“Wisconsin parents shouldn’t have to be fearful about the safety of the water their kids are drinking, and I will continue working to protect our water from these forever chemicals,” Kaul said. “EPA rules regarding PFAS should be comprehensive. They shouldn’t include dangerous carveouts or exceptions.”

The group of attorneys general are asking the EPA to strengthen the PFAS proposal by:

