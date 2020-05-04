AG Kaul urges Senate to reauthorize act protecting domestic violence victims amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attorney General Josh Kaul joined a coalition of 24 attorneys general who are urging the U.S. Senate to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, which expired more than a year ago.

The coalition said the expiration of the act is putting domestic violence victims and survivors at risk, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the U.S House of Representatives passed a bill in April 2019, with bipartisan support, that reauthorizes the act. But after more than a year, the Senate has yet to take up consideration of the bill, nor has it taken up a companion bill.

“The U.S. Senate must stop delaying the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act,” Kaul said. “The bill passed by the House of Representatives expands VAWA’s protections, and the Senate should act so those protections can become law.”

The Violence Against Women Act, originally passed in 1994, created an Office on Violence Against Women within the Department of Justice, and provides billions of dollars for investigation and prosecution of violent crimes against women, as well as financial support to women in need.

The act has been reauthorized several times, most recently in 2013. Each time Congress reauthorized the Violence Against Women Act, it expanded the protections under the law with bipartisan support.

The House bill expands the protections of the Violence Against Women Act by:



Strengthening protections for Native women by expanding jurisdiction of tribal courts over non-Native men who abuse Native women;



Codifying important protections for LGBTQ individuals; and,



Closing the “boyfriend loophole,” which allows certain abusive dating partners to continue possessing firearms under federal law.

A letter sent to the Senate by the coalition said the COVID-19 pandemic makes reauthorizing the act even more urgent.

“Violence against women has been a public health crisis for generations, and the COVID-19 outbreak illustrates the urgent need to further strengthen protections for women under federal law,” the letter states.

Domestic violence is also a threat to law enforcement, according to the letter. According to a 2017 report by the U.S. Department of Justice, 29 percent of the 133 line-of-duty deaths responding to calls for service were related to domestic disputes.

Attorney General Kaul is joined by the attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Washington, D.C.

CLICK HERE to read the full letter.