The Green Bay Packers selected running back A.J. Dillon out of Boston College with the second round pick in the NFL draft.

Matt LaFleur mentioned the Packers were targeting a no. 3 running back to add to the roster at the NFL combine and Green Bay did just that with their second pick.

Dillon ran for 4,382 yards during his three year career for BC while rushing for 38 touchdowns.

Dillon joins Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams in the Packers backfield.