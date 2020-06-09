ALERT DAY - Remnants of Cristobal brings heavy rain to Wisconsin Tuesday

The remnants of Cristobal are headed for Wisconsin. Cristobal will the first tropical system to track through Wisconsin since 1988 and the fourth tropical system to track through Wisconsin since weather records began.

ALERT DAY - TUESDAY: The remnants of Cristobal will bring in a few rounds of rain and storms today through tonight. Heavy rain, flooding, isolated severe storms and gusty winds will all be possible.

Rain and storms will increase from south to north across the area Tuesday afternoon. Rain probably won't make the jump over the WI-IL border until after noon. Right now, the heaviest rain probably won't start to impact Madison until after 3 p.m. Expect widespread rain with periods of heavy rain late this afternoon through this evening. The rain from Cristobal probably won't start to wrap up until after midnight on Wednesday.

Heavy rain and flooding will be possible Tuesday through tonight. Widespread rainfall totals will be between 1-3"+. The heaviest rain will likely on either side of the Mississippi River. FLASH FLOOD WATCH will be in effect for Adams. Crawford, Grant, Juneau, Richland and Vernon Co., WI from 1 p.m. Tuesday - 7 a.m. Wednesday. This is where the flash flooding threat will be the greatest.

There will also be a low severe weather threat Tuesday afternoon and evening. There will be a low threat of quick spin-up tornadoes and strong to damaging winds with the strongest storms that develop. There is always a lot of spin associated with tropical systems, so an isolated tornado, or two, can't be ruled out.

The wind will also start to pick up this afternoon and evening. Expect and E to SE wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 40 mph. The wind will start to come down late tonight through Wednesday morning.

