ALERT DAY - Strong to severe storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening

Saturday has been declared an ALERT DAY.

A round of rain and storms will impact the area Saturday afternoon and evening. There will even be the potential for strong to severe storms from 2 to 8 p.m.

Rain and storms will increase from southwest to northeast across the area this afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms will be possible from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Here's your STRONG STORM ETA �� pic.twitter.com/b5InqUL3rX — James Parish (@James_NBC15) May 23, 2020

Rain showers and storms will start to develop east of the Mississippi early this afternoon and continue to spread east across the rest of the area. The ETA for the storms in Madison will likely be between 3-6 p.m. Most of the rain and thunderstorm activity will start to move out of the area after 8 p.m.

Rain and storms will be on the increase across the area this afternoon. Here's how one model has today playing out.



Conditional Severe Weather Threat

More ☁️ Lower Severe Threat

More ☀️ Higher Severe Threat



Timing of the strongest storms: 2 - 8 p.m. pic.twitter.com/uYRM9m7RAp — James Parish (@James_NBC15) May 23, 2020

Overall, the threat of severe weather looks low for most of the area. The threat of severe weather is little higher for the WI-IL border. If a tornado develops, it would likely be across the very southern edge of the state. This is the area that is under an ENHANCED risk of severe weather today. The greatest severe storm and tornado threat will likely stay across northern IL.

An ENHANCED risk (3/5) of severe weather has been added to today's severe weather outlook for the WI-IL border. If a tornado develops, it will likely be across extreme southern Wisconsin. The greatest threat of severe weather and tornadoes will likely stay just south of the area. pic.twitter.com/dGamUzPqcN — James Parish (@James_NBC15) May 23, 2020

Strong to damaging wind gusts and large hail will likely be the biggest threats with any strong storms that develop on Saturday.

If more clouds and rain develop ahead of the main line of storms this afternoon then the threat of severe weather could go down. Sunshine is not our friend today.

The rest of Memorial Day weekend looks very warm, humid and stormy at times.

#MemorialDayWeekend Forecast - Warm, humid and stormy at times



Saturday - First round of rain and storms arrives.

Sunday - Warmest day so far this year. Low chance of rain and storms.

Monday - More rain and storms. Warm and humid. pic.twitter.com/GbUPu8LFuY — James Parish (@James_NBC15) May 23, 2020

Sunday will likely be the first day this year Madison, and most of the area, hits 80 degrees. It's going to be a warm and muggy day. It's going to be very summer-like. Sunday looks like it's going to be the driest day this holiday weekend. A few showers and storms will be possible, mainly in the afternoon. There will be a better chance of rain Sunday night into Monday.

Memorial Day looks warm, humid and a little stormy. Rain and storms will be likely on Monday. With the warm, humid airmass in place, there will be the potential for a few strong to severe storms. Highs on Monday will be near or just above 80 degrees.