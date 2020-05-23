ALERT DAY - Strong to severe storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening

Updated: Sat 8:25 AM, May 23, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) Saturday has been declared an ALERT DAY.

A round of rain and storms will impact the area Saturday afternoon and evening. There will even be the potential for strong to severe storms from 2 to 8 p.m.

Rain showers and storms will start to develop east of the Mississippi early this afternoon and continue to spread east across the rest of the area. The ETA for the storms in Madison will likely be between 3-6 p.m. Most of the rain and thunderstorm activity will start to move out of the area after 8 p.m.

Overall, the threat of severe weather looks low for most of the area. The threat of severe weather is little higher for the WI-IL border. If a tornado develops, it would likely be across the very southern edge of the state. This is the area that is under an ENHANCED risk of severe weather today. The greatest severe storm and tornado threat will likely stay across northern IL.

Strong to damaging wind gusts and large hail will likely be the biggest threats with any strong storms that develop on Saturday.

If more clouds and rain develop ahead of the main line of storms this afternoon then the threat of severe weather could go down. Sunshine is not our friend today.

The rest of Memorial Day weekend looks very warm, humid and stormy at times.

Sunday will likely be the first day this year Madison, and most of the area, hits 80 degrees. It's going to be a warm and muggy day. It's going to be very summer-like. Sunday looks like it's going to be the driest day this holiday weekend. A few showers and storms will be possible, mainly in the afternoon. There will be a better chance of rain Sunday night into Monday.

Memorial Day looks warm, humid and a little stormy. Rain and storms will be likely on Monday. With the warm, humid airmass in place, there will be the potential for a few strong to severe storms. Highs on Monday will be near or just above 80 degrees.

 