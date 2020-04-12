ALERT DAY: Rain, light snow and gusty winds will impact the area Sunday - Monday

Sunday and Monday have been declared Alert Days.

A strong storm system will impact the area Sunday through Monday and bring in rain, a few storms light snow and gusty winds.

⚠️ALERT DAY⚠️: Sunday - Monday morning



- Rain and storms develop after 4 p.m. Sunday and continue Sunday evening

- Rain turns to snow Sunday night. Light snowfall accumulations possible NW of Madison

-Strong winds develop Sunday night and continue through Monday pic.twitter.com/DuRRH02qyw — James Parish (@James_NBC15) April 12, 2020

Rain & Storms

Easter Sunday will not be a washout. Most of the area will likely stay dry through the early afternoon. Widespread rain and a few storms will start to develop after 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon and continue through Sunday evening.

Future Radar - Sunday Afternoon - Monday Afternoon



Widespread rain and a few storms will develop from west to east across the area this afternoon and evening. As colder air moves into the rain, the rain will transition into light slushy tonight. pic.twitter.com/0LykeksyBH — James Parish (@James_NBC15) April 12, 2020

Pockets of heavy rain and lightning will likely be the main concern. As of Sunday morning, southern Wisconsin was not even under a Marginal Risk of severe weather.

Widespread rainfall totals Sunday afternoon through Monday morning will likely be less than 1.0". A few places could see up to 1.5" of rain. This much rain could lead to a rise in local river levels and could cause minor flooding.

SNOW

As colder air moves into the area, the rain will transition to a rain/snow mix and eventually to all snow. Snowfall accumulations tonight through Monday morning will likely remain light. Most of the area probably won't even see an inch of snow. Places northwest of Madison towards central Wisconsin will have the best chance of seeing accumulating snow. This is where 1-3"+ of snow will be possible.

Easter Wisconsin Snowstorm



An Easter snowstorm will impact parts of the Wisconsin Sunday through Monday. The heaviest snow will stay just north of our area.



Adams, Juneau and Vernon Co., WI will be under a Winter Weather Advisory. This is where 1-3" of snow will be possible. pic.twitter.com/ZBtDsCifGo — James Parish (@James_NBC15) April 12, 2020

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect for Adams, Juneau and Vernon Co., WI from 1 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday. Snowfall accumulations within the advisory will range from 1-3". This is where traveling could become difficult Sunday night. Blowing snow could reduce drivers visibility.

A major Easter snowstorm will just miss southern Wisconsin. Parts of central and northern Wisconsin could see 6-12"+ of snow Sunday through Monday. This is where WINTER STORM WARNINGS are in effect.

WIND

The wind will start to crank up Sunday night. Expect a northwest wind at 15-25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts Sunday night could be up to 35 mph.

The strong winds will likely continue through Monday. On Monday, expect a west wind at 20-25 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 40 mph.

These strong winds could impact traveling north or south, blow lawn furniture or decorations away and bring down small tree limbs.

MONDAY

The potential for any falling snow will likely be gone by 8 a.m. Monday. The wind will remain strong throughout the day, though. Expect a west to northwest wind at 20-25 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 45 mph. Overall, Monday is going to be blustery day. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s. Wind chills will be in the 20s throughout the day.