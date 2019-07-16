AMBER ALERT: Arizona children may be on way to Louisiana, Mississippi

An Amber Alert has been issued for two Arizona children who may have been taken by their parents.

Authorities said 2-year-old Blaze and 5-month-old Ryder Kirkley were in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety until 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16.

The Florence Police Department said the children may be headed to Louisiana or Mississippi with their parents -- Melissa Joy Gladden and Jerry Jay Kirkley.

Authorities said Jerry Jay Kirkley is known to carry weapons and has a history of domestic violence.

All four may be in a 2008 Dodge pickup with Louisiana license plate number C618802.