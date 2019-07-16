AMBER ALERT: Arizona children may be on way to Louisiana, Mississippi

Ryder and Blaze Kirkley were allegedly taken by their parents Melissa Joy Gladden and Jerry Jay Kirkley on Tuesday, July 16. Authorities said they may be headed to Louisiana or Mississippi. (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two Arizona children who may have been taken by their parents.

Authorities said 2-year-old Blaze and 5-month-old Ryder Kirkley were in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety until 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16.

The Florence Police Department said the children may be headed to Louisiana or Mississippi with their parents -- Melissa Joy Gladden and Jerry Jay Kirkley.

Authorities said Jerry Jay Kirkley is known to carry weapons and has a history of domestic violence.

All four may be in a 2008 Dodge pickup with Louisiana license plate number C618802.

Authorities are looking for Melissa Joy Gladden and Jerry Jay Kirkley in connection with the disappearance of their children -- 2-year-old Blaze and 5-month-old Ryder.
 