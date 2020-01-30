AP Exclusive: Woman who says Trump raped her seeks his DNA

Lawyers for a woman who says President Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s are asking for a sample of his DNA.

The attorneys for advice columnist E. Jean Carroll say they want to determine whether Trump’s genetic material is on a dress she says she wore during the encounter.

They served a legal notice Thursday to one of Trump’s lawyers demanding the sample.

Carroll filed a defamation suit against Trump in November after the president said she was lying about the alleged attack.

The Associated Press sent a message to Trump’s attorney seeking comment.

