AP Source: Chance MLB won't play increases in money fight

Major League Baseball might not play at all this year after a breakdown in talks between teams and the players' association on how to split up money in a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The commissioner's office has notified the players' association that it will not proceed with a schedule unless the threat of legal action by the union is resolved.

MLB's action was described to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the details who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said ahead of last week's amateur draft that the chance of a season was "100%."

