ARCTIC BLAST: Subzero wind chills expected Tuesday and Wednesday mornings

Get ready! An Arctic blast is going to hit Wisconsin this week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coldest days this week.

A band of snow will likely move through this afternoon. With a warm ground, snowfall accumulations will be light, and, mainly, limited to grassy and elevated surfaces.

Yes, you're probably going to see snow later today. The light rain will transition into snow this afternoon.



No, you're not going to see a lot accumulate. Here's a look at most of the major forecast models weather snowfall potential. pic.twitter.com/OXmAoyZRCL — James Parish (@James_NBC15) December 9, 2019

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be effect for all of southern Wisconsin this afternoon. Even though snowfall totals will be light, quick bursts of snow could still impact travel and cause low visibility on the roads. The band of snow will likely move through Dane Co. between 2-4 p.m. This is when traveling could be the most difficult.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Dane Co. and the surrounding counties.



WHEN: 1 - 3PM

What: Band of snow moves through

Snowfall Accumulations: Less than an inch

Impact: Burst of snow cause low visibility on the roads pic.twitter.com/0TTyC98Iyk — James Parish (@James_NBC15) December 9, 2019

Temperatures are expected to quickly drop late this afternoon and evening. Most places will likely drop below freezing around 5 p.m. Any moisture still on the roads this evening could freeze and turn into black ice. This could make traveling hazardous. Luckily, the wind will pick up out of the northwest at 10-20 mph this evening and help dry the roads out.

The snow will likely wrap up well before midnight on Tuesday. As the wintry mix or snow exits the area, our attention will turn to the cold air surging southward.

Single-digit temperature readings are expected Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the teens.

The cold air that has been building over Canada will continue to surge southward today. Tuesday and Wednesday will be very cold. pic.twitter.com/GrFowFe2XX — James Parish (@James_NBC15) December 9, 2019

To make matters worse, there is going to be a stiff breeze Tuesday and Wednesday morning. This will put wind chills subzero. Wind chills Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will likely range from 0 to -10 degrees.

OUCH... Wind chills Tuesday and Wednesday mornings are going to be subzero. This when we are really going to want to limit our time outside. pic.twitter.com/4fjybt0ZnF — James Parish (@James_NBC15) December 9, 2019

The wind chill factor is the temperature it feels like when the wind hits the human body. Strong winds accelerate heat loss from the human body, and wind chill is the measure of this effect.

