ARCTIC BLAST: Subzero wind chills expected Tuesday and Wednesday mornings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) Get ready! An Arctic blast is going to hit Wisconsin this week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coldest days this week.

A band of snow will likely move through this afternoon. With a warm ground, snowfall accumulations will be light, and, mainly, limited to grassy and elevated surfaces.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be effect for all of southern Wisconsin this afternoon. Even though snowfall totals will be light, quick bursts of snow could still impact travel and cause low visibility on the roads. The band of snow will likely move through Dane Co. between 2-4 p.m. This is when traveling could be the most difficult.

Temperatures are expected to quickly drop late this afternoon and evening. Most places will likely drop below freezing around 5 p.m. Any moisture still on the roads this evening could freeze and turn into black ice. This could make traveling hazardous. Luckily, the wind will pick up out of the northwest at 10-20 mph this evening and help dry the roads out.

The snow will likely wrap up well before midnight on Tuesday. As the wintry mix or snow exits the area, our attention will turn to the cold air surging southward.

Single-digit temperature readings are expected Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the teens.

To make matters worse, there is going to be a stiff breeze Tuesday and Wednesday morning. This will put wind chills subzero. Wind chills Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will likely range from 0 to -10 degrees.

The wind chill factor is the temperature it feels like when the wind hits the human body. Strong winds accelerate heat loss from the human body, and wind chill is the measure of this effect.

