ATV rider flown to hospital after Juneau Co. crash

One person had to be flown to the hospital Sunday after crashing his ATV in Lemonweir Township.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 shortly after 10:30 a.m. to report a downed power line near the intersection of Emerson Road and Noe Road.

When deputies arrived they found the ATV’s driver, Arthur Vinopal, injured. He was taken by Med-Flight to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

