AWOL inmate back in custody

The Sauk County Sheriff Office says an inmate who was declared AWOL from the Dane County Jail is back in custody.

Officials say 19-year-old Michael A. Duarte was booked into the Sauk County Jail on Aug. 14 and is waiting to be transported to the Dane County Jail.

Authorities say Duarte is serving a probation sentence with work release. On Tuesday, Aug. 13 he was in the process of transferring his work release to the Sauk County Jail when he failed the intake process. Duarte was supposed to return to the Dane County Jail, but failed to report back and was declared AWOL.

