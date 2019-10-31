Aaron Rodgers and family reportedly trying to fix strained relationship

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his family are slowly fixing their strained relationship, according to E! News.

An “insider” is quoted in the story saying “things between Aaron and his family are improving, slowly, but it is happening. Aaron is back on speaking terms with his family, including his brother Jordan, and it's really all happening with the help of Danica, who is bridging the gap between everyone."

Rodgers is dating former race car driver Danica Patrick. According to the insider “she is doing everything she can to bring the Rogers clan back together and help them return to being a real family once again."

Rodgers’ family feud has been well documented in the past, especially with his younger brother Jordan. Aaron routinely refuses to discuss his family life with the press.

Jordan Rodgers is currently planning his wedding to reality TV star JoJo Fletcher and according the the E! News article, there is a “good chance” that Aaron will attend.

Check out the E! News article https://eonli.ne/2q5K06m

