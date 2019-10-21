Aaron Rodgers has a record-breaking day against the Raiders

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers couldn't have played any better on Sunday. Literally.

The two-time NFL MVP posted a perfect passer rating of 158.3, the highest that any Packer QB has ever earned. The number breaks his previous record of 155.4 which he notched against the Cleveland Browns in 2009.

Rodgers went 25 for 31 for 429 yards against the Raiders, throwing five touchdowns and rushing for one as well.

Sunday's game also saw Rodgers set an NFL record. Rodgers threw his 350th touchdown pass. He's the fastest to get to 350, doing so in 172 games. The feat breaks Drew Brees' record of 350 TD passes in 180 games.

Rodgers becomes just the 9th QB in NFL history with 350 touchdown passes. Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Brees, Brett Favre, Dan Marino, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger and Eli Manning are all in that club.

