Aaron Rodgers made $146K for every minute he was on the field in 2018: study

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was the top paid first-string quarterback in the NFL, earning $66,900,00 a year, according to a study by AT&T.

That means Rodgers got about $146,038 every minute of playing time, thanks in part to a hefty $57.5 million when he signed his last extension.

Rodgers topped the list of players with the highest salaries, the AT&T study found.

The Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott was paid the lowest, at about $630,000 every year.

The study came to these numbers by calculating the estimated total time played for every professional first-string quarterback for each professional football team in the 2018 season.

They then calculated the players' number of total snaps in the regular season and playoff games, and multiplied that by their offense’s average seconds per play.

The study finally divided that number by their 2018 earnings to find out how much they made per hour of playtime.

