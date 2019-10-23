Aaron Rodgers named NFC Player of the Week

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named NFC Player of the Week after his impressive and record-breaking performance on Sunday.

Rodgers posted a perfect passer rating of 158.3 going 25 for 31 on passes. He also threw for 429 yards for five touchdowns. He also rushed for one touchdown. Green Bay's big day offensively led them to a 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders.

According to the Green Bay Packers, this marks the 17th time Rodgers has earned the NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor which is a franchise record.