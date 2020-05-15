Aaron Rodgers questions remaining time in Green Bay after Jordan Love pick

Aaron Rodgers spoke with the media today for the first time since January and shared his surprise for when the Packers drafted Jordan Love along with how that causes him to question how long he will remain in Green Bay.

"Not going to say I was thrilled by the pick necessarily but I understand the organization is thinking about the future and the present." Rodgers said.

""It was more the surprise of the pick based on my own feelings of wanting to play into my 40's, and the realization that it does change the controllables a little bit. Because as much as I feel confident in my abilities in what I can accomplish and what we can accomplish, there are some new factors that are out of my control."

Rodgers has stated time and time again how he wants to finish his career in Green Bay, and today shared his desire to play into his 40s thanks to confidence in his playing ability, and health. But the Packers selecting Jordan Love does have an impact on one of those goals.

"My sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point. As much as I understand the organization's future outlook and wanting to make sure they are thinking about the team now and down the line, and I respect that, at the same time I still believe in myself and have a strong desire to play into my 40's and I'm just not sure how that all works together at this point."

Matt LaFleur understood his 36-year-old quarterback's reaction but also shared his confidence in Rodgers as a mentor for Jordan Love.

I totally understand where he's coming from.I think he's very motivated and he doesn't need external motivation. He's one of the most competitive people I've ever been around. And you guys, you can see that competitiveness every time we step out on that field.

"As far as the meetings and what that we've had going on, they've been outstanding. He's been such a pro and to me, every time we get together he just continues to prove why he's the leader of our team."