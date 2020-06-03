Aaron Rodgers speaks out for social justice with a reminder of 2017

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is speaking out for social justice as protests against racial inequality spread across the country after the death of a black man under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.

In an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon, Rodgers recalls in 2017, when other NFL players were kneeling during the anthem to protest racial injustice, Packers players were criticized for a show of solidarity standing with their arms linked together.

Rodgers wrote on Instagram, "A few years ago we were criticized for locking arms in solidarity before the game. It has NEVER been about the anthem or a flag. Not then. Not now. Listen with an open heart, let's educate ourselves, and then turn word and thought into action."

He followed that with hashtags #wakeupamerica, #itstimeforchange, #loveoverfear, #solidarity, #libertyandjusticeforall #all

Rodgers doesn't mention fellow NFL quarterback Drew Brees in his post, but it comes after the New Orleans Saints quarterback's comments about social activism.

Brees told ESPN he stands with his teammates in fighting for social justice and racial equality but would never agree with anyone disrespecting the American flag -- referring to NFL players kneeling during the anthem.