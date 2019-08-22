Aaron Rodgers rocks a Canadian tuxedo before preseason game in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Canada (WMTV) - Aaron Rodgers made a fashion statement when he crossed the border into Canada on Wednesday.
Hello, Canada! ������@AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/RpLYP0C9UX— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 21, 2019
The quarterback for the Green Bay Packers stepped off the bus decked out in denim and sporting a bolo tie, completing the Canadian tuxedo.
Your new �� wallpaper ����#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/5ZeaucPbqY— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 21, 2019
It's still not known if Rodgers will play in the preseason game Thursday against the Oakland Raiders. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m.