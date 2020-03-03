Abby Roque named finalist for Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award

In division one women's ice hockey, there is no higher individual recognition than the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, given annually to the nation's top player. For Wisconsin Abby Roque is the latest finalist out of Madison.

Announced today, Roque became the seventh badger to ever be named a top-three finalist for the award, with five of those ladies brining it back to Madison.

Roque ranks sixth in the nation with 57 points, but the badgers center is a key part of the WCHA's second ranked scoring defense that allows just 1.76 goals per game.

Being one of the nation's best players in all three zones is where Roque feels she makes her mark.

"I pride my game on being a whole 200 foot game. I don't like to just play offense or just play defense. I want to play defense first, play out from there and then try to get up the puck. Or get up the ice and get the puck in the net and I think that's what I pride myself on is that and the little things like winning my battles, winning my faceoffs and that's kind of what's put me in this position to be able to say I guess I'm in this category."

The winner will be announced on March 21st at the NCAA Women's Frozen Four in Boston, Massachusetts.