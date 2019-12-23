Above average temperatures and clouds for Monday

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist Brian Doogs:

Weather Impact Scale Today: Green, No Impact

Looks like more of the same as we head towards Christmas. Unfortunately, this means the chance of a white Christmas this year in southern Wisconsin is ZERO. Overall mild and dry conditions can be expected with little in the way of travel concerns locally and regionally.

Monday will be another warm December day. Highs on Monday will be in the middle 40s, which is about 15 to 20 degrees above average. The record high for Madison on December 23 is 58 degrees, which was set in 1877. Record heat is not expected on Monday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and a southwest wind becoming northeasterly in the afternoon.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy and mild. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a slim chance of some sprinkles, but I wouldn't hold out hope for anything too significant.

The second half of the week will be dry with clouds from time to time. Temperatures will remain well above average for this time of year. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 40s.

Our next chance of rain and/or snow looks to arrive by the end of the week. The forecast confidence is low this far out. Overall, it does point towards a more active pattern. While that may be the case and temperatures will come down a little bit, above normal readings should round out the year.

