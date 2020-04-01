Absentee ballot requests exceed 1M for April 7 election

Wisconsin voters have requested more than one million absentee ballots as the state prepares to hold the April 7 election, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission in a statement on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, 1,053,556 absentee applications have been received by Wisconsin municipal clerks, with 1,028,734 sent and 387,833 returned so far.

"It’s important to note that this number does not include absentee ballot requests that have not yet been entered into the state system by clerks, such as emailed requests, mailed requests, or requests by voters that require the clerk to approve the photo ID, meaning the number of requests may be much higher," according to the WEC.

The deadline for registered voters to request an absentee ballot be mailed to you is at 5 p.m. the Thursday before the election, April 2. However, the WEC urges voters not to wait, due to possible delays in mail delivery.

There are several ways registered voters can request absentee ballots. If they have internet access, the easiest way is to sign up at MyVote Wisconsin, here.

"Increased absentee ballots do not necessarily predict higher voter turnout as more voters may simply be voting prior to Election Day," according to the WEC.

Daily absentee ballot reports, including county-by-county numbers, are being posted here.

“We remain encouraged that so many voters have requested absentee ballots, especially through the MyVote Wisconsin website,” Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official said. “We want everyone who is eligible and who wants to vote to be able to do so safely. Absentee voting will also greatly reduce crowds at polling places on Election Day, which will make social distancing much easier.”

If you request an absentee ballot be mailed to you, you can still decide to vote at the polls on Election Day if it did not arrive or if you did not return it. You can also drop your absentee ballot off on Election Day at your polling place or the municipal clerk’s office. Many municipalities are also setting up secure drop boxes and drive-up lanes for dropping off absentee ballots.