Absentee ballots reissued for 3 Beloit wards after proofing error leaves candidate off ballot

Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said Friday that absentee ballots for City of Beloit Wards 5, 6 and 7 will be reissued due to a proofing error that inadvertently left candidate Jacob Taylor for County Supervisory District 16 off the ballot.

Tollefson indicated that new ballots would be printed and sent to all individuals who had previously requested an absentee ballot along with a letter of explanation and further instructions.

Under state law, voters who return this second ballot will have its votes recorded, while the first ballot they submitted will not be recorded. Voters who do not return this second ballot will still have their first ballot counted.

Records indicate that approximately 200 absentee ballots have been issued in City of Beloit Ward 5, 6 and 7.