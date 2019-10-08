‘Absolutely nuts:’ Squirrels deposited 200+ walnuts, grass under hood of couple’s vehicle

If you park outside, you might want to check under the hood every once in a while.

You could end up with a surprise from the critter in your yard.

The squirrels around Holly and Chris Persic’s home seemed to be stocking up for the winter by taking walnuts from their yard in Pittsburgh and shoving them under the hood of their car, CNN reports.

Holly was driving Oct. 7 when she thought her vehicle smelled like it was burning and it was making a strange sound. When she popped the hood, she found more than 200 walnuts and lots of grass.

