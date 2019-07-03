Abused dog now walking thanks to successful surgery

One month after spinal surgery, an abused dog is now walking under his own power. This is an update to a story NBC15 first brought you in early June.

Marvin is a nine-year-old dog who was found tied to a tree, abandoned, and left to die in Tennessee.

“So when Marvin was found, he was extremely emaciated and when he was confiscated, he went into seizures due his severe neglect and emaciation. During that seizure, it blew out some of his spine, some of the disks in his spine and so he can’t walk without assistance at all,” said Mandy Lewis of Albert’s Dog Lounge.

Albert’s Dog Lounge is an animal rescue organization based out of Whitewater. Lewis drove to Tennessee to save Marvin from being euthanized.

Within a week, the dog-loving community raised $4,500 to pay for his spinal surgery. Veterinarian surgeons performed the operation in Middleton.

“His story is just so amazing and to know that he has been through so much and he’s just so close to having the ability to walk again, it’s great to know there are that many people out there willing to give to see an old dog walk again,” said Lewis.

Before the surgery, Marvin was carried around by volunteers in a harness. Now, Marvin is up on four legs, slowly moving around.

“It's not pretty, but he is up and moving!” said Lewis. “We are so proud of him and his tenacity. This has always been contingent on him and he's shown that he's not ready to give up,”

Doctors say Marvin’s prognosis is positive. With this surgery, there’s a very good chance he’ll have several quality years left.

