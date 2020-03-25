Access to Beloit rest area to remain open

A previously scheduled ramp closure to Beloit Rest Area 22 for Wednesday night has been canceled.

The Wisconsin DOT says the auxiliary lane of the interstate between IL-75 and Rest Area 22 is scheduled to be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, to 10 a.m. Thursday, March 26 for crews to install a beam guard.

The exit ramp to Rest Area 22 was slated to be closed, but DOT officials say it will not close, and access to the rest area will remain open.

WisDOT said, "Drivers are reminded to be alert for crews and equipment in the area and allow extra time to safely reach their destination."