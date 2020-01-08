Accumulating snow possible Friday night

There is the potential of a snowstorm late Friday into Saturday, but it's far from a guarantee. Here's what we know right now.

A major storm system will impact the region late Friday through Saturday. This system will likely stay south of area. With southern Wisconsin on the cold side, this system will likely bring in more snow than rain.

- Snowstorm possible, but not a guarantee

- Sharp snowfall cutoff likely

— James Parish (@James_NBC15) January 8, 2020

This is complex forecast because there will likely be a sharp snowfall cutoff, which means one half of the area could be hammered with snow while the other half could see hardly anything.

On Wednesday, it's still too early to talk about potential snowfall totals. Right now, the southeastern corner of Wisconsin has the highest chance of seeing accumulating snow. Madison has a medium chance of accumulating snow. Places northwest of Madison will likely have the lowest chance of accumulating snow.

The exact track and speed of this storm system will determine where the heaviest snow falls and how much snow will fall. This system bares watching over the next couple of days.

