Accused accomplice in Columbia Correctional escape makes first court appearance

One of the women accused of helping two prisoners escape from Columbia Correctional Institution made her first court appearance on Wednesday.

Katherine R. Wooderick appeared in a Columbia County Courthouse via Zoom where she was officially charged with two counts of being party to a criminal escape. Judge Todd Hepler set the 46-year-old Wooderick’s bond at $10,000 and ordered that she not be allowed to return to Columbia Correctional nor have any contact with its inmates and employees.

Hepler then set her pre-trial conference for June 1 and Wooderick is due back in court at 9 a.m. on June 10.

Wooderick was arrested Tuesday at her Madison home and booked into the Columbia County Jail that day.

She is accused of helping Thomas Deering and James Newman break out of the maximum security prison on April 16. The pair were captured the next morning when they turned up looking for food at a shelter in Rockford, Illinois.

The first suspected conspirator in the break-out, Holly M. Zimdahl, a former employee at the prison, was arrested soon after the inmates were captured and told prosecutors that the inmates threatened her unless she helped them escape.